Imphal: Representatives of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Manipur, called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Friday.

Prof. DVLN Somayajulu, Director, briefed the Governor on the administrative challenges faced by the faculty members and sought assistance from Raj Bhavan.

They also invited the Governor to visit the NIT campus. In response, the Governor assured them of his attention to the matter and acknowledged their concerns.

The meeting convened following a sit-in protest against the bomb threat at the gate of the NIT, Imphal, on April 1 reportedly by proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) who served a warning to five officials for their alleged misappropriation of government funds.

Students, staff, and officials of the NIT, Manipur, launched a protest against the placing of a hand grenade at the residential gate of the Registrar, National Institute of Technology Manipur, Kiyamgei Manining Leikai under the Irilbung police station in Imphal East district on March 27 night.

The NIT Manipur staff condemned the act of the underground group.