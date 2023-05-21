IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, on Sunday (May 21), admitted that it was the failure of the government to predict and later contain the violence that wreaked mayhem in the state earlier this month.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh also stated that security lapses and intelligence failure led to the large-scale violence in the state.

“It was a very unfortunate and sad incident (violence in Manipur),” CM Biren Singh said while speaking to reporters at the side-lines of an event in Imphal.

“We take responsibility. It was our failure, our lapses in security and intelligence,” said Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

The Manipur CM appealed to the people of the state: “Don’t fight amongst yourself. If someone is to be blamed, it is the government. We take responsibility.”

He said that what happened is now past and the focus is now should be to restore normalcy in the state.

Also read: Army, Assam Rifles hold security meets to restore peace in violence-hit Manipur

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh added: “Priority is to restore peace and normalcy.”

“There was no fight between the communities and there shouldn’t be any. Whenever the government tries to do something, there will be both resistance and acceptance,” Manipur CM N Biren Singh said.

Biren Singh further informed that the Manipur government will also reach out to the 10 tribal MLAs, who have been demanding a “separate state”.

“They are part of the family. We are all brothers,” the Manipur CM said while reacting to a query from reporters on the government’s response to the demand of the ten tribal MLAs.

The Manipur chief minister also urged the people, belonging to different communities in the state, to maintain peace and brotherhood.

“I appeal to the people to not fight amongst themselves and maintain peace in the state,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

Also read: Suspension of internet service in Manipur continues, banking and private sectors hit hard

It may be mentioned here that recent violence in Manipur claimed over 70 lives and thousands displaced.

Around 10,000 army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore normalcy in Manipur.

Meanwhile, trucks carrying essential commodities to violence-hit Manipur are plying with a special security cover.

Army and Assam Rifles along with the state government, Manipur police and central armed police forces are working in close coordination to assure protection to vehicles carrying such goods.

“…stock of essential supplies in the state was dwindling and beginning to reach critical levels which resulted in planning movement through NH 37,” a defence source stated.