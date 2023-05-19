IMPHAL: The violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur is facing acute shortage of life-saving drugs.

This was confirmed by the Manipur chemists and druggists association (MCDA) on Friday (May 19).

Shortage of life-saving drugs in Manipur has been triggered by blockade along national highway 2.

Many trucks carrying life-saving drugs and other medicines are left stranded at Senapati district of Manipur due to the blockade.

On the other hand many consignment of medicines are in Guwahati, Assam.

Informing this MCDA president Rakesh Rajkumar while briefing the media raised concerns over fast depletion of stocks of medicines in Manipur.

He said that Manipur currently has only 40% of the total stocks of medicines.

“From the day communal riot broke out in Manipur on May 3, we are running short on medicines, especially those for diabetes and hypertension,” the MCDA president said.

Shortage of medicines have resulted in “people opting for panic buying”.

“We urge people not to go for panic buying, because this will result in the remaining stock of medicines run out dry in a very short time,” he added.

He also urged those blocking highways to “think about those in need for medicines” and let vehicles carrying drugs enter Manipur.

The MCDA president also informed that the chemists’ association has also approached the Manipur government urging it to resolve the matter.

“However, we are still awaiting a response,” Rajkumar said.

It may be mentioned here that at least 12 trucks carrying medicines are left stranded along national highway 2 in Manipur.

Moreover, around 40 trucks carrying medicines consignments are in Guwahati awaiting departure to Imphal in Manipur.