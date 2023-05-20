Guwahati: Ever since the ethnic violence erupted in Manipur, Indian Army & Assam Rifles have been relentlessly working towards restoring the security situation & in particular relentless efforts are being put in at grassroot level to sustain the ‘hard earned’ peace in Manipur, said officials.

Series of Security meets across Manipur especially in the districts of Churachandpur, Bishnpur, KPI, Kakching & Imphal West in coordination with the civil administration & civil society organisations have resulted in people of all communities displaying their desire for peace, said an official.

These meetings coupled with informal ‘door-to-door interactions’ undertaken by patrols have significantly helped to bridge the deepening divide amongst different ethnic communities while addressing the root cause and finding out the amicable solution for the same, he added.

The endeavour of this initiative has been to bring members of all communities at various locations together to talk over the issues and resolve apprehensions and simultaneously address the prevalent security issues.

As an apt direct payoff, in addition to the six districts which were fairly unaffected by violence, villagers from the remaining districts have come out voluntarily to display white flags over their houses to express, albeit silently, their desire for peace for the future of Manipur.

The hills and the plains have been intertwined inexorably in the past, and such realities cannot be wished away.

Towards this, the White Flag- symbol of resilience against the naysayers is serving to be a befitting response from the locals that only an inclusive and harmonious society that provides and respects every individual’s personal space can prosper in the future.