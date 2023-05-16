AIZAWL: The Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles on Monday recovered 29.5 cases of illegal foreign-origin liquor worth 1.23 lakh in the Champhai district of Mizoram.

Acting on a specific input, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department at Iron Bridge of Zokhawthar area in the Champhai district.

The seized consignment was handed over to Customs Department, Zokhawthar on Monday for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal foreign-origin liquors is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, Assam Rifles said in a statement.