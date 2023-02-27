GUWAHATI: Exit poll results for the assembly elections in the three Northeast states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are expected to be announced on Monday (February 27) evening.

While elections in Tripura were held on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland went to polls on Monday (February 27).

Results of the exit poll conducted by different organisations for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections 2023 will be announced after 7pm on Monday.

P-MARQ, ETG, BARC, MATRIZE, Jan Ki Baat, Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, TV9, C-Voter are expected to announce their exit poll results after 7pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, the polling results for all the three Northeast states – Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya – that went to polls will be declared on March 2.

According to the election commission, the poll results must come before March 4.

In Meghalaya, the ruling National People’s Party which has been leading the ruling alliance for the last five years, is fighting alone against former ally BJP, opposition TMC, and other regional parties.

In Nagaland, the BJP is contesting the polls with the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on a 20:40 seat-sharing arrangement.

The Congress, which was in power in the state till 2003, has fielded 23 candidates while the Naga People’s Front (NPF) is contesting in 22 seats.

Tripura saw a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the Left-Cong alliance and the TIPRA.