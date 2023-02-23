Agartala: To review the law and order situation and measures taken for the counting of the poll which will be held on March 2, the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Chief Electoral Officer conducted review meetings in three districts of the state including in South, Gomati and Sepahijala on Thursday.

In the backdrop of the counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023, the Chief Secretary J K Sinha, DGP Amitabh Ranjan, Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte and Additional DGP Saurabh Tripathi conducted review meetings in South, Gomati and Sepahijala Districts on Thursday.

The concerned District Magistrates, Superintendent of Police and senior officers attended the review meetings.

Also Read: Assam police arrests Congress leader Pawan Khera in Delhi over remarks on PM Modi

In a press release from the office of the CEO, it said that during the meeting it was discussed that the guidelines of the Election Commission of India shall be followed for the smooth completion of the counting process.

“Meetings with political parties, candidates and Election agents shall be held by the DMs, SPs and ROs. Adequate measures shall be taken for maintaining law and order before and after the counting process”, the press release reads.

It further informed that very soon the Counting Observers are expected to be deputed by the Election Commission of India starting from 28th February.

Also Read: Tripura: BJP panchayat chief arrested on charges of killing CPI-M leader

It may be noted that the counting of votes of 60 assembly constituencies shall be held in 21 counting locations across the State on 2nd March.

At the meeting, south district magistrate Saju Wahid said, “Today Chief Secretary, DGP and ADGP (Law and Order) and CEO have arrived in the South district and held a meeting with me and the Superintendent of Police. Later they held a review meeting with all the Returning Offices and Sub-divisional Police Officers (SDPO) on security arrangements and on the preparedness for counting. They also reviewed the law and order situation of South district”.

The DM said after reviewing all the aspects the senior officials were happy with the work and also satisfied with their preparation.