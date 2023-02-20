AGARTALA: The Panchayat chief of BJP-ruled Dwarikapur village of Khowai district in Tripura – Krishna Kamal Das (48) was arrested by the police on Sunday night for allegedly killing CPI-M leader Dilip Shukla Das (50).

Although Tripura police claimed it was related to personal enmity and nothing related to politics, opposition CPI-M and the Congress accused BJP leaders of indulging in post-poll violence that resulted in the murder of Dilip.

Tripura police said that Dilip had stormed the house of Krishna and accused him of depriving the CPI-M leader of a PMAY house and other government benefits on the political grounds.

The scuffle began at around 11:30 pm on Saturday, when the accused and the victim argued on the return of BJP to power in just concluded assembly elections and accused each other of ongoing post-poll violence.

Suddenly, Krishna and his driver Tapas Das allegedly attacked Dilip with sticks and assaulted him badly, leaving him seriously injured.

Dilip was immediately shifted to Khowai district hospital and thereafter referred to Agartala government medical college in a critical condition where he died on Sunday.

Tripura police initially detained Krishna Kamal and arrested him later and he admitted to the crime.

However, his driver is reported to be absconding.

The incident triggered tension in the district following strong warnings to each other by the senior leaders of both parties.

A large number of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the sensitive locations of the district and the administration called a peace meeting with the parties to cease the tension.