Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday alleged that Congress and CPIM which are the party of terror have tried to instigate BJP workers to create a nuisance during polling hours.

Addressing a post-election press conference at CM’s residence, Chief Minister Dr Saha claimed that after this government was formed a flow of change was prevailing in the state which was clearly seen in the election.

Also Read: World’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas reaches Assam

“In the history of Tripura, this was the first election that was held without any violence and rigging. It was a peaceful election. In the last 35 years of CPIM and Congress rule they used scientific rigging to increase the voting turnout. Without rigging the election held peacefully except for some stray incidents”, claimed Chief Minister.

Claiming that the state’s people want peace and tranquillity, the CM said that CPIM and Congress have tried to disrupt the peace during the poll.

Also Read: In photos | Assam: Massive fire at Chowk Bazaar in Jorhat, at least 200 shops gutted

“BJP will form government again and I am confident of winning. In the last 2018 election, we won 36 seats; in this election, we will win more than 36 seats. We have also given five seats to our alliance partner IPFT and hoping for the best. And of course, the alliance of CPIM and Congress has helped us”, said CM adding that Tipra motha is not a factor for the saffron party.

When asked why some BJP workers reportedly came under attack, the CM said, “Congress and CPIM which is a party of terror have tried to instigate the BJP workers and want to stay in power by using terror. We have directed our workers not to react to the instigation. Our workers came under attack. Police are working and we don’t want to take the law into our hands as we are a party with differences even the Tipra motha also following the culture of CPIM and Congress.”