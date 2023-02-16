AGARTALA: Senior Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman has cast his vote in the assembly elections in the state.

Sudip Roy Barman, a former BJP minister in Tripura, is contesting the elections this year on a Congress ticket from Agartala constituency.

Sudip Roy Barman is in direct fight against Papiya Dutta of the BJP.

Amidst tight security across Tripura, polling for elections to 60 assembly seats in the state began at 7 am on Thursday morning.

Also read: Tripura assembly elections 2023 | People will give us chance: TIPRA chief Pradyot Deb Barman

Altogether 28.13 lakh voters, including 13.53 lakh women, will decide the fate of 259 aspirants of whom 20 are women in Tripura.

The Congress has fielded candidates in 13 seats and is contesting the Tripura assembly elections in an alliance with the CPI-M.