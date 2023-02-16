AGARTALA: TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma has said that people of Tripura will give chance to his party in the assembly elections in the state.

He added “Our demand is giving people constitutional rights after that we will talk about CM face. Every party will say on election day, even I will say that we are winning 31 seats.”

He told ANI, “We got information that Dhanpur and Mohanpur have witnessed violence by the ruling party.”

He said that his party has complained about the violence and EVM malfunctioning.

“We have complained about the violence caused in Dhanpur and Mohanpur and for the malfunctions in the EVMs. I want the entire voting process to be over by dark,” he added.

Amidst tight security across Tripura, polling for elections to 60 assembly seats in the state began at 7 am on Thursday morning.

Altogether 28.13 lakh voters, including 13.53 lakh women, will decide the fate of 259 aspirants of whom 20 are women in Tripura.

The TIPRA has fielded candidates in 42 seats.