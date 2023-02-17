JORHAT: A massive fire broke out at Chowk Bazaar in Jorhat town of Assam.

The devastating fire at Jorhat in Assam gutted at least 200 shops and other establishments.

The fire reportedly, at first, broke out at a clothes shop and later spread to other shops.

Doon, the fire engulfed the entire area and gutted many establishments.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot and struggled for hours to bring the inferno under control.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire at Jorhat town in Assam.

