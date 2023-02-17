JAIPUR: Newly appointed Assam governor Gulab Chand Kataria, on Thursday, submitted his resignation as Rajasthan BJP MLA.

Kataria resigned as MLA on Thursday, days after being named the governor of Assam.

Kataria handed over the resignation letter to Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi.

Kataria served eight terms as MLA, representing Udaipur assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

With the resignation of Kataria, the number of MLAs in the house of 200 has reduced to 199.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.