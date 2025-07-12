Aizawl: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against five individuals in connection with a major arms seizure case in Mizoram, involving prohibited weapons allegedly intended for a Bangladeshi militant group.

The accused- Lalbiakchunga alias Divid alias David, Lalthawmcheuva alias Thawma, Malsawma alias Malsawma Loncheu, Rualliansanga alias Sanga, and Alok Bikash Chakma — have been named in a chargesheet submitted before a special court in Aizawl.

They have been charged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The case was initially registered by Mizoram Police on January 15, 2025, following the seizure of a large consignment of arms in Saithah village, Mamit district.

The NIA took over the investigation two months later and uncovered a conspiracy to supply these weapons to the United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF), a militant outfit operating in Bangladesh’s Chittagong region.

According to the agency, the cache recovered included six AK-47 rifles, 13 magazines, and 10,050 rounds of live ammunition.

The NIA stated that investigations into the broader network and possible international linkages are still underway.