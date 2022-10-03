Mumbai: An international drug smuggling racket has been busted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The racket was reportedly tracked down in a multi-agency coordinated operation across three states.

The DRI in Mumbai seized 3.5 kg hydroponic weed based on intelligence input from a US-origin postal consignment fabricated as food items.

The items were seized from the Foreign Post Office, Mumbai.

The items were supposed to be shipped to Hyderabad, Telangana.

After the recovery, the DRI found that the cartel operated from different states.

While the consignment was said to be en route to Hyderabad, it was to be exchanged in Delhi instead.

The DRI said that further investigation led to the arrest of two persons including the mastermind in Hyderabad.

The DRI also said that the accused had used the dark web for placing orders and used cryptocurrency for transactions.

The 5.3 Kg of ganja (hydroponic weed) has a value of Rs 2.36 crores in the illicit market.