KOHIMA: With the BJP-led central government and its ally NDPP-led Nagaland government ‘failing’ to deliver a solution to the vexed Naga political issue before the assembly elections in the state, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, on Monday (February 27), stated that it is impossible to set a deadline to achieve a solution to the Naga issue.

Rio made this statement while speaking to the media after casting his vote in the Nagaland assembly elections at Northern Angami II assembly constituency.

Speaking further on the ongoing voting process in Nagaland, CM Neiphiu Rio hoped that the “Nagaland assembly elections 2023 will be peaceful and successful”.

It may be mentioned here that the NDPP and the BJP are contesting the Nagaland assembly elections on the 40:20 seats sharing formula that both the parties adopted in the 2018 assembly elections in the state.

The Congress is contesting on 23 seats, the NPF in 22 and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in 15.

A total of 183 candidates are in the fray in the Nagaland assembly elections.

Out of the total 183 candidates in Nagaland, only four are women candidates.