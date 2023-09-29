GUWAHATI: Tripura royal scion and senior politician from the Northeast Pradyot Debbarma has hit back at an X (formerly Twitter) user for calling Guwahati in Assam “a village”.

An X user – Nishith (@Nicks103) – shared a photo of England cricket team players on-board an IndiGo flight en-route to Guwahati in Assam, with other passengers.

While sharing the picture, the X user commented: “Jay Shah/Roger Binny BCCI has really f**ked up this World Cup. This is embarrassing & shambles.”

“Why give a village like Guwahati any (ICC cricket world cup) matches?” he questioned.

Justifying his remark, the X user said: “India is a big country you cannot please every politician & state associations. Non-sensesical to have matches in Himachal & Lucknow.”

This Guwahati is “a village” remark from the X user did not go down well with Tripura royal scion and senior politician from the Northeast Pradyot Debbarma.

Debbarma asked the X user to be careful while choosing his words.

“What do you mean Guwahati is a village? choose your words wisely,” the Tripura royal scion reacted.

Notably, Guwahati in Assam will host four world cup warm-up matches.

The ICC cricket world cup warm-up matches to be played in Guwahati are: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, India vs England, England vs Bangladesh and Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan.