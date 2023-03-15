Imphal: Manipur Police arrested three honey hunters on Wednesday for igniting dry grasses, which led to a forest fire in the Tentha Kangla Chingdol Forest in the southeastern part of the state.

The fire broke out on Tuesday when the honey hunters were collecting honey from beehives built in the forest.

A black Bajaj Pulsar they had used in the honey harvesting activities was recovered from the foothill of the fire accident area.

A team from Khongjom Police Station and the fire tender of Thoubal District rushed to the spot and managed to put out the fire by around 5 pm.

The three arrested individuals, Ningshen Moshang (52), Shinglai Reishangsing (27) and Shimphrui Thotchan (26), all from Mumlo Ringpam village under the Machi sub-division of Tengnoupal district, have been handed over to Divisional Forest Officer, Thoubal District, for necessary legal action as per forest laws.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh lauded the Khongjom police on Twitter and said that stringent legal action will be taken against those responsible for causing forest fires.