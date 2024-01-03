Guwahati: The Indian Army and the National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO), a Kanpur-based premier Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), working in conflict zones towards the development of the youth, on Wednesday (January 3), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Tamulpur district of Assam.

The signing of the MoU formalised the launch of the Super 30 programme, aimed at motivating the youth of Assam to enrol as officers in the Indian Armed Forces. The event was presided over by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who thanked the Indian Army for the initiative and encouraged the students to strive with determination and zeal to prepare for the coveted officers’ ranks in the Armed Forces.

The programme has been conceptualised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army to motivate and enable talented students of Assam to join the Armed Forces as officers. Sponsored by the Assam government and spearheaded by the Red Horns Division of the Indian Army, this programme will be a significant step towards preparing the students for the highly competitive selection process of the Armed Forces.

The students were selected through an exhaustive selection process, which included written exams and interviews. NIEDO is the training partner in this endeavour, given its acumen in successfully mentoring and training students for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The Super 30 will be conducted as a fully residential training programme at the Army station in Tamulpur and will comprise of two batches in the year 2024, with the first batch commencing on January 8, 2024, and the next batch scheduled in April 2024.

Subsequently, all students who qualify for the written examination will be mentored to appear for the next phase of selection by the Service Selection Board (SSB). This initiative aptly reinforces the Indian Army’s commitment towards nation-building.