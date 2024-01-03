Assam Manipur Assam: One arrested in Tamulpur for Facebook post supporting ULFA-I
Representative Image

Guwahati: A police officer posted at the Rangia Police Station in Kamrup, Assam has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe on Wednesday

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (D&AC) laid a trap for the officer and caught him red-handed taking the money, a source said.

The officer, identified as Sub-Inspector (SI) Ibotombi Singh of Rangia Police Station, had demanded Rs 10,000 from a complainant to meet travelling and other expenses that would be incurred for deposing as a witness in a departmental proceeding initiated against the complainant.

Also Read: Assam: Woman brutally murdered Dhubri, probe launched

The complainant, unwilling to pay the bribe, approached the V&AC.

Also Read: Assam: Govt issues SOP for picnics after Dergaon accident

The V&AC laid a trap at Rangia Police Station and caught Singh red-handed accepting Rs. 5,000 from the complainant.

The tainted bribe money has been recovered and Singh has been arrested.

An investigation is being carried out in connection with the case.

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in