Guwahati: A police officer posted at the Rangia Police Station in Kamrup, Assam has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe on Wednesday

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (D&AC) laid a trap for the officer and caught him red-handed taking the money, a source said.

The officer, identified as Sub-Inspector (SI) Ibotombi Singh of Rangia Police Station, had demanded Rs 10,000 from a complainant to meet travelling and other expenses that would be incurred for deposing as a witness in a departmental proceeding initiated against the complainant.

Also Read: Assam: Woman brutally murdered Dhubri, probe launched

The complainant, unwilling to pay the bribe, approached the V&AC.

Also Read: Assam: Govt issues SOP for picnics after Dergaon accident

The V&AC laid a trap at Rangia Police Station and caught Singh red-handed accepting Rs. 5,000 from the complainant.

The tainted bribe money has been recovered and Singh has been arrested.

An investigation is being carried out in connection with the case.