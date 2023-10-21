GUWAHATI: Assam has witnessed unprecedented peace this year.

This was claimed by Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh on Saturday (October 21).

“For the first time since 1991, there was no case recorded of civilians or security personnel becoming victim of terrorist organisations,” said Assam DGP GP Singh.

He added: “As security situation in Assam has improved, AFSPA (armed forces special powers act) has been lifted from almost the entire state.”

The Assam DGP further said that law and order situation in the state “unquestionably much better” compared to other states.

Moreover, the Assam police, the DGP said, have seized many illegal weapons across the state in the past couple of years.

“More than one thousand guns were recovered and seized by the police in the state in the past couple of years,” Assam DGP GP Singh said.

The DGP added: “Of the total seized weapons, at least half are automatic rifles.”