GUWAHATI: The Assam police on Saturday (October 21), celebrated police commemoration day, honouring the courageous personnel from the state police, central armed police forces (CAPF) and the Central police agencies, who made the supreme sacrifice while on duty.

Assam governor Gulab Chand Kataria graced the occasion and paid homage in presence of the state Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, state director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh besides senior state government and police officials.

At the commencement of the event, DGP Singh elucidated the significance of the Police Commemoration Day and offered his heartfelt tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while serving for the nation.

The top cop recounted the historical event of October 21, 1959 when 10 brave Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel valiantly fought and made supreme sacrifice against a Chinese troop attack in Ladakh.

Since that day, the Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year across the nation.

During the ceremony, the names of 188 heroic martyrs from across the country were solemnly acknowledged, including Assam’s own heroes, Head Constable Dhiren Daimary and Havildar Nila Kanta Gogoi.

The Police Commemoration Day parade witnessed police personnel paying their respects to these brave martyrs through a ceremonial gun fire.