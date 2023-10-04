GUWAHATI: Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh has asked the ULFA-I to “send the bodies back” of the two members of the outfit who were ‘executed’ by the Paresh Baruah-led group.

“Please send the bodies back from the jungle. Please let the family members of the dead pay their last respects,” Assam DGP GP Singh asked ULFA-I.

Notably, two senior members of ULFA-I have reportedly been ‘executed’ after the outfit served the duo capital punishment at its Myanmar camp.

ULFA-I had reportedly served two of its members with capital punishment for alleged anti-outfit activities.

The two allegedly ‘executed’ ULFA-I members are: Lachit Hazarika, aka, Salim Asom and Nayanmoni Chetia, aka, Bornali.

Lachit Hazarika, aka, Salim Asom was with ULFA-I since the 1990s and is considered to be a close aide of the outfit’s commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah.

On the other hand, Nayanmoni Chetia, aka, Bornali was an emerging boxer from Tinsukia district in Assam when she joined the ULFA-I in 2021.

The two ULFA-I leaders were reportedly executed at the outfit’s Hachi camp in Sagain area of Myanmar on September 20.

The reported ‘execution’ of veteran ULFA-I leader Salim Asom, aka, Lachit Hazarika at the outfit’s camp in Myanmar has created huge outcry among his family members in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

Lachit Hazarika hails from Sandah Khowa village at Bangalmora in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

After hearing the news of Lachit’s death in the media, his mother demanded a clarification from ULFA-I commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah on whether her son was dead or alive and asked the reason for his execution.

Lachit’s brother also expressed his resentment on his reported execution and demanded his body to be handed over to them.

The outcry comes as Lachit Hazarika’s entire family was severely affected during anti-insurgency operations by security forces during Operation Rhino.

The entire Bihpuria region in Assam was a hotbed of ULFA activities in the early 1990s.