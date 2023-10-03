North Lakhimpur: The reported “execution” of a veteran cadre of banned outfit United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) in their camp in Myanmar has created huge outcry among his family members here.

Lachit Hazarika alias Salim Asom was reportedly condemned to death along with a woman cadre Barnali alias Nayanmoni Chetia by the outfit’s higher command for alleged anti-organizational activities at Hasi camp in Myanmar on September 20.

Lachit Hazarika, who hails from Sandah Khowa village of Bangalmora in Lakhimpur district was a senior armed cadre of ULFA who had joined the armed insurgent group in 1991.

After hearing the news of Lachit’s death in the media, his mother demanded a clarification from ULFA’s Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah whether her son was dead or alive and asked the reason for his execution.

She also alleged that Lachit did not join ULFA by choice but was abducted by the outfit when he was a BA final year student.

Lachit’s brother also expressed his resentment on his reported execution and demanded his body to be handed over to them.

The outcry comes as Lachit Hazarika’s entire family was severely affected during anti-insurgency operations by security forces during Operation Rhino. The entire Bihpuria region was the hotbed of ULFA activities in the early 1990s.