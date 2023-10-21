Guwahati: Just a day after the inauguration of the Shradhanjali Flyover (Zoo Road Flyover) in RG Baruah Road in Guwahati, Assam, a drunk driver rammed his vehicle into the boundary railing of the flyover.

The incident took place at around midnight on Friday.

While the police did not disclose who the occupants were in the car, two persons including a police personnel were severely injured in the accident.

The vehicle, a Mahindra XUV700 (AS01FP3591) was registered under the name of Priya Bhansali.

The accident took place on the trisection of the Shraddhanjali Flyover.

Also Read: Assam: Trailer truck with 284 kg cannabis worth lakhs seized in Chirang

The vehicle was heading towards Ganeshguri from Chandmari.

Passerbys stated that the vehicle was at a very high speed before it collided with the railing in the middle of the flyover.

The vehicle has been seized by the police and further investigations have begun.

Also Read: Assam: Peace talks with ULFA near completion, key demands still pending

It may be mentioned that earlier on Friday, the Police Commissioner had told the media that strict measures would be taken against drunk drivers in the city.

However, not much activity was seen in the city regarding the checking of drunk drivers, a local of the area said.

The flyover was inaugurated on October 19 by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with an aim to ease the traffic congestion on RG Baruah Road.