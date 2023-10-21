Guwahati: A trailer truck was seized by the police in Chirang, Assam on Friday night with a consignment of 284 kilograms of suspected cannabis.

As per reports, the truck was a 12-wheeler trailer truck and it was intercepted based on specific inputs by the police.

Officials of the Sidli Police Station had inputs about a trailer truck bearing registration OD23A7155 carrying some contraband items.

Based on the input, the police intercepted the truck at a petrol pump on National Highway 27 near Kashikotra in the Chirang district.

After intercepting the truck, the police searched the truck and found some suspected packets.

The police said that on verifying the packets, they found the substance inside them to be cannabis.

The total weight of the seized consignment was around 284 kilograms.

The estimated cost of the suspected items is said to be in multiple lakhs of rupees.

Two occupants of the truck were immediately arrested by the police on the spot.

The truck as per reports was on its way to West Bengal from Tripura.

The police have initiated an investigation into the case to trace the exact origin and destination of the said goods.