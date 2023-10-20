Guwahati: The Assam police along with personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday arrested two persons and seized methamphetamine tablets, estimated to be around Rs. 20 crore in the grey market, at Silchar’s Kumbhirgram airport, in Barak Valley’s Cachar district.

Acting on a tip-off, the Cachar police and CISF carried out an operation and apprehended two persons at the airport.

On being searched, the security forces recovered four kilograms of methamphetamine tablets from the luggage of the passengers who were taking a flight to Kolkata.

The police soon arrested the duo Joseph Lalnunmawia (22) and F Lalhmangaihzuala (30), both hailing from Mizoram, and seized the narcotic substance.

The Cachar police said that on being interrogated, the accused revealed that they procured the contraband item from Mizoram’s Aizawl and the state’s Kolasib district.

The accused said that they would have handed over the consignment of drugs to a person in Kolkata.

Security forces earlier this month had arrested two persons and seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs. 102 crore in the international market in just four days from the bordering areas of Champhai district in Mizoram.

Methamphetamine is a powerful and addictive stimulant that is mostly consumed in Asian countries. It has gained popularity in India in the recent past. It is mostly consumed orally and even injected.

Consumption of methamphetamine may have serious side effects. One who injects it may even contract Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), hepatitis B and C, and other blood-borne viruses.