Guwahati: An Uber cab driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman from

from Arunachal Pradesh during a ride in Guwahati, Assam on Thursday night.

The incident reportedly took place near an Indian Oil petrol pump when the woman was traveling from Ganeshguri to Christian Basti in Guwahati.

Following the incident, the woman filed a complaint at the Dispur Police Station, leading to the driver’s arrest from Zoo Road Tiniali area.

The woman in her complaint alleged that the Uber driver identified as Moslem Ali, a resident of Nagarberra in Assam’s Goalpara district, sexually harassed her on Thursday night at around 10:30 pm.

The complaint alleged that after committing the crime, the accused fled the scene.

According to the woman’s complaint, the driver stopped the vehicle under the pretext of refueling. However, he then proceeded to sexually assault her. The complainant added that the driver took advantage of the deserted road at night.

Dispur police have seized the Uber cab bearing registration numbers AS 25 CC 1847.