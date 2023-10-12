Guwahati: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam (V&AC), recently received a complaint from an individual.

The person alleged that Sub-Inspector (SI) Sanat Kumar Mudoi, who is the Officer in charge (OC) of Dokmoka police station in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, has demanded Rs 40,000 as bribe from him for allowing disturbance-free movement of his trucks carrying iron rods and cement through the Dokmoka police station areas.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the V&AC to take necessary legal action against OC Mudoi.

A team of the V&AC accordingly laid a trap in the Dokmoka police station on Thursday (October 12).

Mudoi was caught red-handed by the team of V&AC while accepting an amount of Rs 4,000, which was a part of the total demanded bribe, from the complainant.

The money was later seized by the team of V&AC. A further search of OC Mudoi’s residence, located inside the premises of the police station, led to the recovery of cash amounting to nearly Rs 17.75 lakh.

On finding sufficient evidence against the Mudoi, the team of V&AC soon arrested the tainted police officer.

A case has been registered against Mudoi in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police station under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), in this regard. Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.