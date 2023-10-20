Guwahati: Peace negotiations between the Indian government and the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) are nearing completion, with only a few key demands remaining unresolved.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) G.P. Singh expressed optimism that a peace agreement with ULFA would be reached within the next few days.

However, Anup Chetia, general secretary of the pro-talks faction, emphasized that certain core demands must be met before a final agreement can be signed.

These demands include reserving 102 of Assam’s 126 assembly constituencies for indigenous people, updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC), granting land rights to indigenous groups, granting ST status to six indigenous tribes, declaring the Assam floods a national calamity, and providing an 88 percent seat quota for indigenous people in educational institutions and government jobs.

While the government has accepted most of the demands, the seat reservation remains a sticking point. Chetia remains hopeful that the government will consider their remaining demands, which they believe are reasonable.

Meanwhile, the ULFA-I faction led by Paresh Baruah has not yet engaged in peace talks. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had urged Baruah to lay down arms and join the mainstream.