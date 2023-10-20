Dibrugarh: Miscreant activity has led to an uncontrolled flow of fluid (mainly water) from a shut-in well of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Duliajan.

Reportedly, miscreants have completely cut and stolen the entire X-Mass tree above the adapter of OIL’s well no. NHK-67 at Gazal Basti near Duliajan that led to an uncontrolled flow of well fluids, mainly water, from the wellhead.

The incident was reported at around 9:30 pm on Thursday.

OIL has lodged an FIR with the local Police and informed the District Administration Authority.

Located within a depleted reservoir in the Bordubi area, the well was said to be in shut-in condition since 2016.

As per the OIL press release, the Crisis Management Team (CMT) of Oil India Ltd. has been mobilised, while the Fire Tenders have been stationed at the site and necessary measures are being taken up on an emergent basis to cap the well.

An on-site task force is coordinating the activities on the ground so as to control the water flow, cap and restore the well in close coordination with the local authority.

OIL has declared an emergency on Friday after the incident.

Consequent to the declaration of emergency, executives and employees of the department, who have applied for leaves (including station leaves) are not to proceed and remain in the station till further advice.