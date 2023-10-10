GUWAHATI: The Indian Army wanted a complete withdrawal of the controversial armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) from Assam.

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made this statement on Monday (October 09), just days after the Centre extended purview of AFSPA in four districts of the state for another six months.

“The state government had recommended complete withdrawal of AFSPA from Assam,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “In fact, the Indian Army had also insisted on a complete withdrawal of the law.”

The Assam chief minister said that the Centre took the decision to extend the purview of AFSPA in certain areas of the state, as it “wanted to be a little cautious”.

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita said that entire Northeast, particularly Assam, has been peaceful in recent years.

“”Without the support of the common people, we would not have achieved this peaceful environment in the Northeast,” said Lt Gen RP Kalita.