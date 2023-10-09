GUWAHATI: A domestic help was arrested for allegedly stealing valuable items including gold ornaments from her employer’s house in the Bharalumukh area of Guwahati, Assam on Monday.

The woman was identified as Deepali Gowala.

She had been working as a domestic helper at the residence of Bikram Dutta Lahkar for the last six months.

Over the past six months, Gowala had allegedly stolen valuable items from her employer’s residence one by one.

When Lahkar discovered that a large amount of cash was missing from his residence, he suspected Gowala to be behind the theft. He confronted Gowala, who confessed to the theft.

The police recovered all of the stolen items, including a gold chain, a pair of earrings, four finger rings, one locket, and Rs. 11,500 in cash.

Gowala was arrested on Monday and all legal proceedings have begun.