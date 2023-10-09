Guwahati: Crime in Guwahati, Assam seems to be at an all-time high as regular chain snatching incidents are being reported in the city.

On Monday, a woman living in the Rajgarh area stated that her golden chain was snatched by two bike-bourne men early in the morning.

The woman who is an advocate at the Gauhati High Court said that the incident took place as she was returning home from her routine morning walk.

Also Read: Assam AAP leader arrested for job scam in Karimganj

Narrating the incident, Moumita Bora said that she had gone to walk at around 5:30 in the morning and after walking a few kilometres, she came back home.

She added that while she was on the walk, a person was following her and then two more on a bike started to cross her way.

As she reached the gate of her house and took out her mobile phone to check the data of her morning walk, two people on a bike approached her.

One of the people got down and snatched her golden chain.

The woman said that she gave a tough fight to the person but she gave in as the person pointed out a gun at her.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi will be the next Prime Minister of India: Assam Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed

The woman also sustained some injuries as she was pushed away by the accused as he pointed a gun at her.

It may be mentioned that several such incidents are being reported not only from Guwahati but from across the state.

The police suspect that the gang might be from outside the state.

An investigation regarding the issue has been initiated.