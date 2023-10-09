Guwahati: While the INDIA bloc has not yet announced who would be their Prime Minister candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Assam Congress MLA, Rekibuddin Ahmed on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi would be the next PM of India.

He was speaking of the sidelines of a boat race tournament in Kamrup’s Boko.

Speaking to the media, he said that they (Congress) welcome anyone who wants to join it as the party was an ocean.

“We love it when people join it as it is clear that Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister of India this time”, he said.

The MLA further said that the INDIA block will win the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh as well as South India.

On being asked about the preparations in Assam, he said that the preparations are yet to be made as two and a half years still remain for the elections.

He also told the media persons to ask for more details from Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah as well as other spokespersons.

The MLA, however, did not clarify if his statement was an official one.

It may be mentioned that while the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is yet to announce the candidates or seat sharing, there were no claims or assurance that Rahul Gandhi would be the next PM.

It was only a few speculations doing the round. Even the Congress had refrained from making any official comments regarding the next PM candidates both at state as well as national levels.