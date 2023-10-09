GIWAHATI: Mortal remains of Mitul Kalita, the Indian Army soldier, who died in the flash floods in Sikkim, were cremated with full military honours.

The mortal remains of Indian Army soldier Mitul Kalita were cremated at his native place at Anand Bazaar Hatkhula in Baksa district of Assam.

According to reports, a massive crowd gathered at Mitul Kalita’s residence in Baksa district of Assam to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Notably, body of Mitul Kalita, hailing from Baksa district in Assam, was recovered on the morning of Sunday (October 8), sources said.

Mitul Kalita from Assam was among the 23 Indian Army soldiers, who went missing on October 04 after Lake Burst induced flash floods hit the Himalayan state of Sikkim.

Assam cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass also visited the residence of the deceased Indian Army soldier and paid his respects.

The Assam minister also interacted with the family members of the deceased Indian Army soldier.