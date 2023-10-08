GANGTOK: Mitul Kalita – the Indian Army soldier from Assam, who went missing on October 04, after flash floods hit Sikkim – has been confirmed to have died.

This was confirmed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (October 08) morning.

Mitul Kalita hailed from Baksa district in Assam.

“A tragic loss for Assam as it loses a brave-heart in Mitul Kalita of Indian Army, from Baksa district, in the unfortunate flash flood in Sikkim,” said CM Sarma.

The Assam CM added: “My prayers for the departed soul and condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

Notably, body of Mitul Kalita, hailing from Baksa district in Assam, was recovered on the morning of Sunday (October 8), sources said.

Mitul Kalita from Assam was among the 23 Indian Army soldiers, who went missing on October 04 after Lake Burst induced flash floods hit the Himalayan state of Sikkim.

Over 140 Assam students have been evacuated from natural calamity-hit Northeast state of Sikkim.

As many as 142 students, hailing from Assam, and studying in Sikkim have been evacuated thus far.

150 Assam students are expected to reach their home from Sikkim on Sunday (October 08).

It may be mentioned here that around 160 students from Assam were left stuck in Sikkim after Lake Burst induced flash floods hit Sikkim on October 4.

Notably, the Assam government had deputed senior officials to flash flood-affected Sikkim to ensure the safe return of students from the state stranded there.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the officials will “oversee the evacuation of our 160 students from Rongpo and Majitar” in Sikkim.

A team of senior Assam government and police officials, comprising MN Dahal, Debashish Borah and Himangshu Das had arrived at Sikkim to oversee the relief and rescue operations for stranded Assam students amidst disaster in Sikkim.