GUWAHATI: With efforts initiated by the Meghalaya government, a total of 26 students from the state, who were stuck in floods-hit Sikkim have returned safely to the state on Saturday (October 07).

While 25 students are from the Himalayan Pharmacy Institute and one is from Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology.

The students appreciated the Meghalaya government’s efforts for their safe return to the state.

Meghalaya government has activated the helpline number 1800-345-3644 for citizens of the state, who may require assistance due to the natural calamity, which occurred recently in Sikkim.

Students and citizens from Meghalaya may call the helpline number 1800-345-3644 for assistance.

“In case of emergency, students have been asked to contact the officers for coordination and redressal of issues A Ali, Additional Director of Higher and Technical Education, Govt of Meghalaya at contact no 98630 63305 and FB Ramsiej, Deputy Director Higher and Technical Education, Government of Meghalaya at contact No 7005037347,” an official release of Meghalaya government stated.

“Happy to see the 26 students from Meghalaya studying in Sikkim safely reach Shillong this evening. Job well done by our officials,” CM Conrad Sangma said.