Shillong: A total of 27 pilgrims from Meghalaya are stranded in the war-like situation between Israel and Palestine, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Sangma said he has sought the help of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to rescue 27 people from Meghalaya.

Sangma said he is in touch with the ministry to bring the people back to the state.

“27 citizens of Meghalaya who traveled to Jerusalem for the Holy Pilgrimage are stuck in Bethlehem due to the present tension between Israel and Palestine. I am in touch with the MEA to ensure their safe passage back home,” Sangma wrote on X.

Bethlehem is a city in the Palestinian territories located just south of Jerusalem. It is a major pilgrimage site for Christians, as it is believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has escalated, with airstrikes and rocket attacks being carried out on both sides. The violence has left several people dead and injured.

The Indian government has been closely monitoring the situation in Israel and Palestine and has advised Indian citizens to avoid traveling to the region. It has also set up a helpline for Indian citizens stranded in the region.