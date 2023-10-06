Guwahati: The Meghalaya government said that it has made arrangements to bring back its citizens who are stranded in Sikkim after flash floods wreaked havoc in the state.

Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that students have been advised to leave Sikkim immediately, and arrangements have been made to bring them back.

He added that the operation would be completed within the next two to three days, without giving an exact figure on the number of people stranded in Sikkim.

It may be mentioned that the death toll in Sikkim reached 22 during the flash floods.

An alert has been issued as the Shako Cho glacial lake near Lachen in the Mangan district had signs of bursting.

A breach warning is also issued due to the abnormal increase in glacial temperature above Shako Cho.

There is a chance of a sudden discharge of water into the lake.