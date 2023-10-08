GUWAHATI: Over 140 Assam students have been evacuated from natural calamity-hit Northeast state of Sikkim.

As many as 142 students, hailing from Assam, and studying in Sikkim have been evacuated thus far.

150 Assam students are expected to reach their home from Sikkim on Sunday (October 08).

It may be mentioned here that around 160 students from Assam were left stuck in Sikkim after Lake Burst induced flash floods hit Sikkim on October 4.

Notably, the Assam government had deputed senior officials to flash flood-affected Sikkim to ensure the safe return of students from the state stranded there.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the officials will “oversee the evacuation of our 160 students from Rongpo and Majitar” in Sikkim.

A team of senior Assam government and police officials, comprising MN Dahal, Debashish Borah and Himangshu Das had arrived at Sikkim to oversee the relief and rescue operations for stranded Assam students amidst disaster in Sikkim.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to flash floods in Sikkim has risen to 30.

More than 140 people are still missing.

According to the Sikkim government, 1173 homes have been severely damaged and 2413 people have been rescued.