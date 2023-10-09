GUWAHATI: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has demanded a caste-census in the Northeast state of Assam on the lines of Bihar and Rajasthan.

Gaurav Gogoi raised this demand while speaking at a function organised by a prominent Tai Ahom youth organisation in Golaghat district of Assam.

Gogoi demanded a caste census in Assam on the lines of the Bihar and Rajasthan model.

“We need to ensure that the SC, ST, OBC and minorities communities receive dignity and justice,” said Gaurav Gogoi, who is a Congress MP from Koliabor constituency in Assam.

Earlier, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had announced that the Congress-ruled state will conduct a caste-based census like in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government recently had released its report on caste survey in the state.

Also read: Manipur violence: Video of ‘Kuki’ man’s body being set on fire goes viral

According to the Bihar caste survey, over 63 percent of the population in the state comprise of different backward classes.

The data of the Bihar caste survey stated: OBC population in the state is 27.1286% while, the extremely backward class (EBC) comprises 36.0148%.

The Scheduled Caste (SC) population in Bihar is at 19.6518% while the Scheduled Tribe (ST) population is 1.6824%.

This Bihar caste survey report shook up national politics in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the ruling-BJP being already pushed into a corner.

The opposition INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress, welcomed the Bihar government’s caste census results and urged the Centre to conduct a similar exercise at the national level.