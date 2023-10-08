GUWAHATI: Assam MP and deputy leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha – Gaurav Gogoi – has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send a team of experts to Afghanistan to assist in rescue operations underway in the neighbouring country that has been hit by earthquakes.

“There is tremendous devastation and loss of life in Afghanistan due to the recent earthquake. More than 1000 people have been injured. I appeal to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to despatch a team of experts and professionals to aid in the rescue and recovery of people,” Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi wrote on his X account.

Hundreds of people are feared dead with many more injured after a powerful earthquake hit western Afghanistan, near the Iranian border, BBC reported.

The 6.3 magnitude quake struck about 40 km from the western city of Herat at around 11:00 local time (06:30 GMT).

“We were in our offices and suddenly the building started shaking. Wall plaster started to fall down and the walls got cracks, some walls and parts of the building collapsed,” Herat resident Bashir Ahmad told news agency AFP.

“I am not able to contact my family, network connections are disconnected. I am too worried and scared, it was horrifying,” he added.

The director of Herat provincial hospital told the BBC at least 255 people have died and nearly 500 others have been injured.

He added that the number of dead and wounded is not final and this number could change.