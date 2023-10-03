SILCHAR: Convoy of Congress MP from Assam – Gaurav Gogoi – met with an accident.

The accident of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took place at Silchar in Cachar district of Assam on Tuesday (October 03) afternoon.

According to initial inputs, a total of 10 cars were involved in the accident.

As many as seven Congress workers, including women, sustained injuries in the accident.

According to reports, Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi escaped the accident unhurt.

Sources say that the convoy of Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi was hit by a vehicle that approached it from opposite direction.

(This is breaking story)