Guwahati: A total of 1,182 former Adivasi militants in Assam were given financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh each as fixed deposit on Sunday for their rehabilitation.

The former rebels belonged to the Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA), All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Santhal Tiger Force (STF), and Adivasi People’s Army (APA).

The insurgents belonging to all five groups and their factions had formally laid down their arms before the Assam government on July 6, 2023.

The Adivasi groups also signed an memorandum of settlement (MoS) with the Centre and Assam government in September 2022.

Certificates of fixed deposits as financial assistance were handed over to the former insurgents in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Officials said apart from the fixed deposit of Rs. four lakh, the former insurgents would also get Rs. 6,000 per month for three years under the Centre’s special scheme meant for rehabilitation of surrendered militants in the Northeast.

They would also be provided with skill development training for proper rehabilitation.