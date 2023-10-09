GUWAHATI: Around 130 students, hailing from Assam, and studying in the Himalayan state of Sikkim, arrived in the state.

The Assam students were received by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday (October 09) morning.

These Assam students were evacuated from Sikkim by a team of Assam government officials, headed by Samir Sinha, principal secretary to the Assam CM.

On Sunday (October 08), as many as 142 students from Assam were evacuated from natural calamity-hit Northeast state of Sikkim.

It may be mentioned here that around 160 students from Assam were left stuck in Sikkim after Lake Burst induced flash floods hit Sikkim on October 4.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to flash floods in Sikkim has risen to 55.