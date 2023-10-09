Guwahati: The president of the Aam Aadmi Party Karimganj Unit in Assam was reportedly detained by the police in connection with a job scam on Monday.

As per reports, the police detained the AAP leader identified as Sainul Haque.

He was reportedly arrested from his house in Patiala Village in Karimganj.

As per the allegations, he had taken a huge sum of money to get a few people employed as Home Guards in the Assam Police.

However, despite taking the money, he failed to do so.

The people who had paid him the money later approached the police alleging that Sainul had cheated him.

He was arrested by a team from the Ram Krishnanagar police station.

The accused had also served as a Home Guard personnel for years.

An official statement regarding the arrest is still to be made by the police.

He was allegedly using certain political connections to get people employed as Home Guards.