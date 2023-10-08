SILCHAR: A youth Congress activist in Assam was allegedly attacked by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday (October 08).

The victim Assam youth Congress activist Joy Prakash Das was allegedly stabbed with sharp weapon allegedly by ABVP members when he was on his way back to home after participating in Youth Congress’s – “Youth Jodo Yatra” in Karimganj district of Assam.

According to reports, the victim was also allegedly robbed of Rs 27,000 by the ABVP members.

Meanwhile, the victim – Joy Prakash Das – has lodged an FIR at the Karimganj police station in Assam demanding action against the accused.

“Tanish Dev, Rahul Roy and Soumitra along with others have tried to kill me because I have submitted a memorandum to the Karimganj SP for justice of Pantu Malakar, who was earlier attacked by them on September 27, 2023 in the premises of Karimganj College. They have also looted Rs 27,000 from me which I have taken from my elder brother Karan Das Purkayastha, a resident of Charbazar in Karimganj town,” Das stated in his FIR.