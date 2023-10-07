Guwahati: The Assam Police recovered a sum of Rs five lakh which was looted by unidentified miscreants from a person in Guwahati’s Manpara area under Fatasil Ambari police station on Wednesday.

However, all the accused involved in the crime managed to give the police a slip.

Two miscreants had snatched the bag containing the money from one Narendra Kumar Bansali after he had withdrawn the cash from the Fancy Bazar branch of HDFC bank.

Also Read: Assam: Three including two women arrested for attempting to steal baby in Silchar

The victim immediately reported the matter to the Fatasil Ambari police and on analysis of the incident, two suspects were seen loitering inside the bank looking for customers withdrawing heavy cash.

Once the suspects zeroed in on their target, they informed their accomplices waiting outside who snatched the money when the victim came out from the bank.

On the basis of source information, the accused were identified as Bijendra Gowala, Monu Ray, Biren and Tiklu, all residents of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district.

Also Read: Assam-Meghalaya border row: No CRPF deployment in Langpih, says Paul Lyngdoh

On receiving the information about the accused, a team from the Fatasil Ambari police station immediately raided the house of Bijendra Gowala.

Though the accused managed to escape after seeing the police, the looted amount was recovered.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused and the recovered amount will be handed over to the victim after due procedure.