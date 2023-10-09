Guwahati: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) specialist of the Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), Lim Chen Sian concluded his three-day-long visit to Charaideo Maidam Site in Upper Assam on Monday.

During his visit, Sian inspected the monuments in the core and buffer zones of the proposed World Heritage Site.

On the concluding day, Sian inspected various maidams, ponds, Langkuri Deoshal, Bali Maidam, Saw Dhuwa Pukhuri, Petu Dhuwa Pukhuri, Maidaam of Phuleswari Konwari, Juria Maidam and some other monuments scatters at the buffer zone area measuring 6,000 bighas of land.

He had a close look at the preservation efforts, management blueprint, futuristic planning and various stakeholders’ roles in the efforts.

Sian had also a discussion with local stakeholders before leaving for Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh, from where he flew to New Delhi.

Soon after arrival on Sunday, Sian was given a warm welcome by the district administration and local organisations soon at the maidam site.

He was welcomed by Bihu dancers and drummers, and ‘gayan bayan’ troupe.

Sian went straight to the protected area of the site of the ‘maidam’ where he participated in the ‘phuralung puja’ performed by priests with traditional Ahom rituals.

Sian also planted a sapling and visited the exhibition hall at the core zone of the site.

He was accompanied by Jahnaviz Sharma, Additional Director General of World Heritage, Madan Singh Chouhan, Director, Dr Gajanan L Katade, Deputy Superintendent Archaeologist, Dr Kanchanlata Roy, Assistant Superintendent Archaeologist, Dr. Neha Pandey, Assistant Archaeologist and Dr. KC Nauriya, Cultural Expert of the Central government, during the visit.

He was also given a powerpoint presentation by the district administration on the proposed UNESCO heritage Site.

On Sunday, Sian conducted a detailed study on the maidams located at the core zone of the site and in the evening, he attended a cultural programme organized at Salapathar Shyam Gaon and took part in a dinner with traditional ethnic food items.

The declaration of a UNESCO Heritage Site will depend on his recommendation.

Charaideo Maidam, home to over 90 royal burial mounds, is also referred to as the Pyramids of Assam. The Indian government has nominated this historic site for the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Site. If selected, Assam will have three world heritage sites, the other two being Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park.

Located approximately 30 km from Sivsagar town Charaideo, the first capital of the Ahom established by the first Ahom king Chao Lung Siukapha in 1253. Charaideo symbolises the Ahom power, the place of origin of the royal Ahoms.